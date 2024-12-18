Man gets 5 years in prison for Ascension hospital guard attack

A man who authorities say stabbed a security guard last year at Milwaukee-based Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital was sentenced to five years in prison Dec. 12 after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless injury, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Edgar Padilla, 19, pleaded guilty in connection with stabbing the guard on Jan. 29, 2023, in a restroom of Columbia St. Mary's, part of St. Louis-based Ascension. The guard sustained head and back injuries, but received care at the hospital and was released later that day, according to the report, which cites the criminal complaint and Ascension officials.

Authorities alleged Mr. Padilla had been loitering on hospital grounds the morning of Jan. 29, 2023, and was asked to leave by hospital security, according to the Journal Sentinel. Authorities further alleged that later the same day, Mr. Padilla returned to the hospital, and the stabbing occurred after security confronted Mr. Padilla again.

Mr. Padilla's full sentence totals 11 years — five years of incarceration (with 318 days credited for time already served) and six years of extended supervision.



Becker's has reached out to Ascension and will update this story if a comment is received.