Man arrested in attack of Ochsner nurse

Police have arrested a man in connection to the Jan. 27 attack of an intensive care unit nurse at Ochsner Medical Center-West Bank in Gretna, La., according to nola.com.

Lawrence Quinn, 43, was arrested March 28 and charged with battery of a healthcare worker. Police had initially arrested Mr. Quinn's brother, Quincy Quinn, in connection to the attack after receiving multiple Crimestoppers tips identifying him.

However, cell phone tracking data shows Quincy Quinn was home the night of the attack, while Lawrence Quinn was at the hospital, where his parents were being treated for COVID-19. His mother, Patricia Rankin, died Jan. 25, and his father, Lawrence Rankin, died Jan. 27, the night of the attack.

Video footage of the attack shows a man striking the male ICU nurse twice in the head, Sheriff's Office Detective Randall Collins said during a preliminary hearing April 26. The nurse suffered a fractured jaw and broken teeth from the attack, according to Mr. Collins.

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, called for more workplace violence prevention efforts after the incident and said violence against healthcare workers should be a felony in the U.S.

Mr. Quinn is being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna on a $100,000 bond.