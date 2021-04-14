Louisiana man charged in $11M healthcare fraud scheme

A Louisiana man was charged with seven counts of healthcare fraud related to a scheme to falsely bill commercial and government insurers, the U.S. Justice Department said April 13.

Prosecutors said 60-year-old Bret Berry of Mandeville, La., tried to provide cardiac rehabilitation services for patients that required a physician order when he didn't have one and attempted to provide services that required a physician's presence when no physician was there.

According to the indictment, Mr. Berry and the companies he owned billed health insurers for fraudulent medical services totaling about $11.3 million. Mr. Berry and his companies were reimbursed about $859,000 for the fraudulent claims.



Mr. Berry faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each healthcare fraud charge. He also was charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft, but the Justice Department didn't release details about those charges.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Former Illinois hospital supervisor accused of embezzling $218K

Wisconsin physician pleads guilty to $26M fraudulent billing scheme

California hospitals sue attorney general over conditions for affiliation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.