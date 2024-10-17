Judge grants Steward law firm $36M in bankruptcy case

The judge overseeing Dallas-based Steward Health Care's bankruptcy has approved a request for reimbursement of $36 million for fees and expenses from the company's lawyers, The Boston Globe reported Oct. 17.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston approved the request from New York City-based Weil, Gotshal & Manges on Oct. 16, according to the report. The $36 million, from Steward's assets, covered fees for attorneys billing as much as $2,350 per hour. It also covered fees for a law clerk and paralegals.

While the firm didn't respond to the Globe's request for comment, in its legal filing requesting reimbursement, it said that the fees were "reasonable," according to the publication.

Steward filed for Chapter 11 protection on May 6 and is now working to sell the rest of its 31 hospitals. Most recently, Mr. Lopez approved the sale of Steward's Odessa (Texas) Regional Medical Center and Big Spring, Texas-based Scenic Mountain Medical Center to Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health on Oct. 11.

Becker's has reached out to the law firm and Steward and will update this story if comments are received.