Former CEO charged in ongoing federal probe of Chicago hospital

The former CEO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago is charged in an indictment alleging corruption and embezzlement.

George Miller Jr., who departed the hospital in April 2022 amid a federal investigation, is charged in a 45-count, second superseding indictment with conspiracy, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Miller allegedly conspired with the hospital's then-CFO, Anosh Ahmed, MD, to improperly direct vendor contracts and other hospital business to certain medical supply companies in return for cash from Sameer Suhail, MD, of Chicago, the owner of those companies.

Dr. Ahmed, who served as the hospital's CFO and COO before resigning in 2021, was originally indicted in July on eight counts of wire fraud, four counts of embezzlement, 11 counts of aiding and abetting embezzlement and three counts of money laundering.

Heather Bergdahl, MD, who served at Loretto as the hospital's chief transformation officer, was indicted in July on 14 counts of wire fraud, 21 counts of embezzlement and one count of money laundering. Those charges added to previous charges filed against Dr. Bergdahl in May alleging embezzlement from a federally funded program.

Dr. Suhail was indicted in July on 14 counts, including wire fraud, aiding and abetting embezzlement and money laundering.

The second superseding indictment, filed Oct. 10 in federal court in Chicago, reaffirms the earlier allegations against Drs. Ahmed, Suhail and Bergdahl, adds Mr. Miller as a defendant, and includes new allegations that Dr. Ahmed allegedly underreported income in his tax returns, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors say that from 2018 to 2021, Mr. Miller and Dr. Ahmed received part of the $19 million in payments that Dr. Suhail received from Loretto in return for them directing contracts and business to him. Millions of dollars in additional fraudulent payments were charged in the July indictment.

Loretto shared the following statement with Becker's: "Unfortunately, the hospital was targeted, preyed upon and fell victim to a crime. Our dedication to the Austin community, its residents and our employees is unwavering. We are committed to restoring the community's confidence and trust in Loretto Hospital. For legal reasons, we are currently unable to discuss details but continue to offer our full cooperation and support to the authorities."

The charges stem from an FBI investigation launched in 2021 regarding COVID-19 vaccines administered by Loretto at a church connected to Mr. Miller.

In March 2021, Mr. Miller was suspended for two weeks without pay amid reports of improper COVID-19 vaccinations from the safety-net hospital. He departed Loretto the following year amid the federal investigation, and he acknowledged that he authorized the hospital on March 10, 2021, to vaccinate restaurant, housekeeping and other hotel personnel at Trump Tower, where Dr. Ahmed owned a condo. Block Club Chicago, which exposed the vaccine scandal, also previously reported that judges in Cook County were offered doses by the hospital before they were eligible.

Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 11 that Drs. Ahmed and Suhail are working in Dubai, while Ms. Bergdahl was arrested on a plane that was about to depart for Dubai. Mr. Miller did not respond to a request from the publication for comment on Oct. 11.

