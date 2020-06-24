DOJ raises False Claims Act civil penalties

The Department of Justice issued a final rule June 19 that raises the civil penalties in False Claims Act actions, according to Lexology.

The minimum False Claims Act penalty increased from $11,181 to $11,665 per claim, and the maximum penalty increased from $22,363 to $23,331 per claim.

The recent update marks the first time the Justice Department has raised the penalties since 2018. The penalties were adjusted to comply with the 2015 Balanced Budget Act, which requires federal agencies to update civil monetary penalties to account for inflation, according to the report.



More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Former employee fraudulently used Georgia hospital funds to buy 100 guns

10 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

Former Nuvance CIO sues system, alleges he was unjustly fired over accounting issue

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.