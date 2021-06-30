Connecticut physician ordered to pay $15M in billing fraud case

A Connecticut primary care physician was ordered to pay nearly $15 million over allegations of an illegal billing scheme, the state's attorney general said June 28.

According to prosecutors, Ramil Mansourov, MD, billed Connecticut's Medicaid program for medical treatment that was never provided. Between 2014 and November 2016, he submitted claims to Medicaid totaling nearly $5 million for home, nursing home and office visits that never occurred. He also allegedly used billing codes that provided him higher reimbursement rates.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed a False Claims lawsuit against Mr. Mansourov, which enabled the state to obtain a court judgement for three times the amount of damages sustained.

Mr. Mansourov is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2019 to one count of healthcare billing fraud and one count of money laundering. His medical liscense is inactive.



