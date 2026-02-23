Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs received and resolved an immediate jeopardy warning in 48 hours after experiencing a graywater leak in the milk and formula lab, KRDO reported Feb. 19.

On Jan. 15, a plumber was paged to the milk lab storage area due to water pouring into the lab. The water was coming from a clogged sewage line that led to overflow. The plumber fixed the issue, but state inspectors said staff reported still smelling raw sewage in the room. Staff were given fans to mitigate the smell, but they raised concerns that the fans would spread bacteria while milk and formula was being prepared.

According to state documents, a terminal clean was completed on Jan. 15, but on Jan. 17, a supervisor said there were still streaks on the walls and white powder covering flat surfaces. The state investigators received two complaints about the issue and opened their investigation on Jan. 20. That same day, they issued an immediate jeopardy warning after finding the hospital failed to implement appropriate infection control measures.

The hospital submitted a correction plan and resolved the issue. The immediate jeopardy warning was removed Jan. 22.

“Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, recently experienced a graywater leak that affected an isolated area in the hospital,” Children’s Hospital Colorado told Becker’s. “Patient and team member safety are our top priority, and we take these concerns seriously. In response to the leak, operations were evaluated and relocated. The ‘immediate jeopardy’ status from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment was lifted and the leak was mitigated within 48 hours. There were no impacts to patient, visitor or team member safety.”