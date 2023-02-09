Arkansas rural hospital funding bill moves forward

Noah Schwartz -

An Arkansas Senate committee approved a bill that would allow rural hospitals to apply for Rural Emergency Hospital designation, opening them up to new sources of federal funds, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Feb. 9

To get Rural Emergency Hospital designation, hospitals would have to drop almost all inpatient services and focus on emergency, observation and outpatient care. 

The bill passed the Arkansas House on a 95-1 vote last week. According to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, 16 percent of Arkansas' rural hospitals are at immediate risk of closure.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles