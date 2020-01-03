8 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a physician charged with murder suing an Ohio hospital for defamation to patients suing an Alabama health system after a ransomware attack, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Banner Health workers strike $500K deal with advisory firm

Employees of Phoenix-based Banner Health entered into a $500,000 settlement with advisory firm Jeffrey Slocum & Associates in a lawsuit alleging mismanagement of Banner's 401(k) plan.

2. Physician charged with murder sues Ohio hospital for defamation

William Husel, DO, who has been charged with 25 counts of murder, is suing Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System, its former CEO and its parent company for defamation.

3. 4 patients sue Alabama health system after ransomware attack

Four patients filed a class-action lawsuit against Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System, alleging privacy violations and medical care disruption after an October ransomware attack.

4. Vermont ACO whistleblower plans to abandon False Claims Act case

A whistleblower who alleged Colchester-based OneCare Vermont was knowingly using unreliable data and a faulty analytics platform has decided to drop litigation against the state's only ACO.

5. NYU cardiologist sues Apple over smartwatch AFib detection

A lawsuit filed in federal court in New York City on Dec. 27 by Joseph Wiesel, MD, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Health, claims the Apple Watch's irregular heartbeat monitoring tool infringes on a patent he holds for similar technology.

6. Physician group will refund Medicare $829K to resolve improper billing case

VPA, a physician group that provides home-based care to patients in 12 states, and its management services affiliate agreed to repay the federal government $829,611, to resolve allegations that they billed Medicare for medically unnecessary physician visits

7. Court revives whistleblower lawsuit against UPMC neurosurgeons

An appellate court is backing the reinstatement of a lawsuit filed by three former UPMC employees claiming the Pittsburgh-based health system's neurosurgeons violated the Stark Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute.

8. Connecticut lawmakers ratify $1.8B settlement with hospitals

Connecticut lawmakers ratified an agreement with hospitals on a unanimous vote, ending a four-year legal battle over the provider tax imposed on hospitals in 2011.

