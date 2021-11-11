7 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From states suing the federal government over vaccine mandates to an Indiana health system filing a trademark infringement lawsuit, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. 10 states challenge healthcare worker vaccination mandate

A coalition of 10 states sued the federal government Nov. 10 in an attempt to halt the federal mandate that healthcare workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs get COVID-19 vaccinations.

2. IU Health sues orthopedic clinic for having 'Methodist' in its name

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health filed a lawsuit claiming Carmel, Ind.-based orthopedic clinic Methodist Sports Medicine is breaking a trademark by having "Methodist" in its name.

3. Feds respond to court-ordered halt on vaccination mandate

President Joe Biden's administration issued a response Nov. 8 after a federal appeals court in New Orleans suspended a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for private employers with more than 100 employees.

4. Oklahoma Supreme Court reverses $465M opioid ruling against J&J

The Oklahoma Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling Nov. 9 that would have required Johnson & Johnson to pay the state $465 million to address its role in the opioid epidemic.

5. California physician group sued over $1.5M in alleged unpaid EHR fees

Fresno, Calif.-based Physician Network Advantage is accusing Santé Health System of failing to pay $1.5 million for its Epic EHR implementation.

6. Whistleblower alleges Aetna used dead, out-of-state physicians to bolster network

A recently unsealed whistleblower lawsuit out of Philadelphia accuses Aetna of assigning children under Medicaid to providers who were dead, out of state or did not specialize in pediatrics.

7. Class action targets UnitedHealth behavioral care coverage guidelines, claim bundling

A class-action lawsuit filed Nov. 4 is accusing United Behavioral Health, a branch of UnitedHealthcare, of unjustly denying mental health claims.