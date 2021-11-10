IU Health sues orthopedic clinic for having 'Methodist' in its name

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health recently filed a lawsuit claiming Carmel, Ind.-based orthopedic clinic Methodist Sports Medicine is breaking a trademark by having "Methodist" in its name.

Six things to know:

  1. The suit, filed Nov. 1, charges Methodist Sports Medicine with trademark infringement, false designation, unfair competition and deception.

  2. Methodist Sports Medicine is an independent, privately owned company. When it was established in 1983 as Thomas A. Brady Sports Medicine Center, it was a walk-in clinic in the basement of Indianapolis-based Methodist Hospital, which is now owned by IU Health, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.

  3. IU Health is asking a judge to order the orthopedic clinic to change its name. The system is also asking a judge to award triple damages from all profits and damages incurred because of Methodist Sports Medicine’s "willful trademark infringement and false designation of origin."

  4. The lawsuit claims the clinic is relocating its primary practice to a new orthopedic hospital campus in Carmel operated by Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, a competitor of IU Health.

  5. Methodist Sports Medicine CEO Marty Rosenberg denied that the clinic is infringing on a trademark, saying "Methodist is a very common name used by more than 100 entities in Indiana alone."

  6. Mr. Rosenberg said the clinic plans to change its name within the next two months. He said it will drop the word "Methodist," but he declined to reveal the new name.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars