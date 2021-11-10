IU Health sues orthopedic clinic for having 'Methodist' in its name

Listen
Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health recently filed a lawsuit claiming Carmel, Ind.-based orthopedic clinic Methodist Sports Medicine is breaking a trademark by having "Methodist" in its name.
Six things to know:
- The suit, filed Nov. 1, charges Methodist Sports Medicine with trademark infringement, false designation, unfair competition and deception.
- Methodist Sports Medicine is an independent, privately owned company. When it was established in 1983 as Thomas A. Brady Sports Medicine Center, it was a walk-in clinic in the basement of Indianapolis-based Methodist Hospital, which is now owned by IU Health, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.
- IU Health is asking a judge to order the orthopedic clinic to change its name. The system is also asking a judge to award triple damages from all profits and damages incurred because of Methodist Sports Medicine’s "willful trademark infringement and false designation of origin."
- The lawsuit claims the clinic is relocating its primary practice to a new orthopedic hospital campus in Carmel operated by Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health, a competitor of IU Health.
- Methodist Sports Medicine CEO Marty Rosenberg denied that the clinic is infringing on a trademark, saying "Methodist is a very common name used by more than 100 entities in Indiana alone."
- Mr. Rosenberg said the clinic plans to change its name within the next two months. He said it will drop the word "Methodist," but he declined to reveal the new name.