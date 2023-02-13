4 states considering legislation designed to protect rural hospitals from closure

Rural hospitals around the U.S. are facing a financial crunch, and some states are proposing legislation to attempt to fix the problem.

Here are four states considering legislation to protect rural hospitals:

Arkansas: An Arkansas Senate committee approved a bill that would allow rural hospitals to apply for Rural Hospital Emergency Designation. This designation would allow hospitals to receive new funding sources if they dropped inpatient care and focused on emergency, observation and outpatient care.

Georgia: Advocacy groups and lawmakers are pushing for a repeal of certificate-of-need laws. Proponents of repealing the laws believe it will allow rural communities to build more hospitals.

Iowa: Iowa passed a $2 million cap on medical malpractice damage rewards. Gov. Kim Reynolds believes that the measure will help retain and attract clinicians.



New Mexico: A Senate bill would create a $200 million fund for rural hospitals.