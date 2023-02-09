Iowa passes $2M cap on medical malpractice damages

The Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that would cap noneconomic medical malpractice damages to $2 million in lawsuits against hospitals and $1 million in lawsuits against clinics and individual physicians, the Des Moines Register reported Feb. 8.

The limits would apply to damages for pain, suffering and emotional distress. The bill does not cap economic damages, such as money awarded for financial loss.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, a proponent of the bill, said she hopes that the bill will help rural providers attract and retain clinicians. In an effort to win over reluctant Republicans, the cap on medical malpractice damages in lawsuits against hospitals was raised from $1 million to $2 million.

"I'm grateful to the Legislature for passing reasonable medical malpractice reform, allowing Iowa's health care industry to become stronger and more accessible," Ms. Reynolds said in a statement, according to the Register. "To the OB-GYNs and physicians who have been worried about practicing in Iowa, we are ready for you!"