From Steward Health Care filing a lawsuit against its landlord, to Humana settling drug fraud allegations, here are 12 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements and developments that Becker's has reported since Aug. 9:

1. Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta allegedly lost a piece of a patient's skull and charged him for a synthetic replacement, according to a lawsuit.

2. A Black-owned radiology practice is suing the University of Maryland Medical System alleging unfair and discriminatory bidding practices.

3. Dallas-based Steward Health Care filed a lawsuit against its landlord Medical Properties Trust claiming that the efforts to sell its remaining hospitals to new operators have been disrupted by "parties who have refused to follow the clear ground rules."

4. A California Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from a bankrupt health system accusing the data analytics firm MultiPlan and national insurers of using their influence to deny providers billions of dollars since 2012.

5. Humana will pay $90 million to settle allegations it submitted fraudulent bids for its Part D plans between 2011 and 2017.

6. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez granted the sale of Stewardship Health to Nashville, Tenn.-based Rural Healthcare Group, part of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, for $245 million in cash.

7. Somers Point, N.J.-based Shore Memorial Health System agreed to pay the U.S. $3.15 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by receiving improper pandemic loans.

8. NewYork-Presbyterian, New York City's largest private health system, is fighting two separate legal battles involving the state's largest nurses' union.

9. St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital filed an appeal in a case made famous by a Netflix documentary. However, a loss could prove costly for the organization, Tampa Bay Times reported Aug. 12.

10. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita dropped a lawsuit against IU Health and IU Healthcare Associates, alleging that the Indianapolis-based academic medical center neglected to train its employees and safeguard personal health information after a physician spoke to the media about a 10-year-old girl's abortion.

11. The Texas Medical Association notched another victory over HHS in its series of challenges against provisions of the No Surprises Act.

12. Fifteen state attorneys general are challenging a CMS rule that would allow individuals who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to enroll in ACA marketplace plans.