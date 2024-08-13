Johns Hopkins All Children's appeal in 'Netflix' case could cost thousands

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital has filed an appeal in a case made famous by a Netflix documentary. However, a loss could prove costly for the organization, Tampa Bay Times reported Aug. 12.

On Aug. 2, All Children's filed an appeal in Florida's 2nd District Court, seeking to overturn a $208 million judgment awarded to the Kowalski family by Sarasota Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll.

The lawsuit, originating from a 2018 case, involves claims of wrongful death, emotional distress and false imprisonment related to the hospital's reporting of suspected child abuse.

The appeal could be costly for All Children's. According to the Times, if the appeal fails, the health system would be liable for the award plus interest, which is accruing at approximately $60,000 per day.

Additionally, appeals are generally reviewed by a three-judge panel, and resolving a case with extensive briefs, motions and documents could take until next year.

The appeal stems from a 2023 verdict where a jury awarded the Kowalskis over $261 million. The case gained widespread attention through the Netflix documentary "Take Care of Maya," which has garnered nearly 14 million views.