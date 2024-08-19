Steward landlord has 'crippled' hospital sales, motion claims

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has asked U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Chris Lopez to reject 144 "Master Lease I" agreements with its landlord Medical Properties Trust in an effort to help the system sell its remaining hospitals.

The agreements are tied to Steward's hospitals in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Louisiana, Arizona, Arkansas, Texas and Florida, according to an Aug. 16 motion filed by Steward and obtained by Becker's.

The system's "Master Lease II" agreements pertain to Steward's Massachusetts hospitals.

"Even setting aside MPT's interference with the sale process, the terms of Master Lease I are expensive and burdensome, with significantly above-market rental obligations," the motion said. "The rent and other payment obligations under the Master Leases are substantial and have crippled the Debtors' operations for years."

The motion claimed that Steward has paid Medical Properties more than $870 million between its two master leases, with $605 million under Master Lease I and $265 million under Master Lease II.

Steward also claimed that MPT had "disappointedly" communicated with hospital bidders without its consent and violated the bidding procedures, directed bidders to distribute bid values to Medical Properties' real estate and pressured Steward, which has "limited liquidity runway" to consent to MPT's demands that "all value be siphoned" to the landlord, putting the for-profit health system at risk of maintaining and selling its operations in a "safe and value-maximizing manner."

A Medical Properties spokesperson told Becker's in an Aug. 19 statement that the company has been "collaborative and accommodating" to help ensure that Steward's hospitals stay open, and that it rejects any acquisitions that MPT has interfered with sale and marketing efforts for the health system.

"We have proactively worked with potential bidders to address real estate-related matters," the spokesperson said. "Steward's lawyers are wrongly blaming MPT for holding up sales when in fact Steward has refused to sell hospitals in order to extract value from MPT. The rent that Steward agreed to pay in the leases with MPT is a small fraction of Steward’s revenues, and in fact is dwarfed by the fees being charged by the professionals in this bankruptcy case. Despite Steward's recent attempts to rewrite history, their own statements at the outset of the bankruptcy process make clear their financial stress is a product of their own operating failures — not rent obligations."

News of the filing comes as Steward, which sought Chapter 11 protection May 6, received approval during an Aug. 16 hearing to sell its physician group, Stewardship Health, to Nashville, Tenn.-based Rural Healthcare Group for $245 million.

Orlando (Fla.) Health also recently entered into a binding asset purchase agreement for Steward's Northern Florida assets for $439.42 million.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey shared that deals "in principle" have been reached for four Steward state hospitals. Under the deals, Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan will take over Taunton, Mass.-based Morton Hospital and Fall River, Mass.-based St. Anne's Hospital, Boston Medical Center will operate Brockton, Mass.-based Good Samaritan, and Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital will acquire Holy Family Hospital in Methuen (Mass.) and Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill (Mass.).

The state of Massachusetts will take over Brighton, Mass.-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center through eminent domain and plans to make Boston Medical Center the new owner.

Steward's Boston-based Carney Hospital and Ayer-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center received bankruptcy court approval to close by Aug. 31.

"The Governor has used the power of eminent domain to keep St. Elizabeth Medical Center open," an Aug. 19 Mass-Care news release shared with Becker's said regarding the two state hospital closures. "That leaves Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Hospital waiting to be taken over so they can continue to serve the local populations. If the State can take one, they can take the other two hospitals."