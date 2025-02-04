From federal prosecutors dismissing charges against a Texas physician accused of illegally accessing and sharing private medical records, to UnitedHealthcare settling proton beam therapy coverage lawsuits, here are 10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements and legal developments that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 23:

1. Cigna agreed to pay $2.9 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging it failed to reimburse members for COVID-19 testing.

2. A Louisiana grand jury indicted a New York state physician for providing and mailing abortion medication to a Louisiana resident via telehealth in what appears to be the first known criminal case of its kind.

3. Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Medical Center pleaded not guilty to charges of healthcare fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and interfering with government functions.

4. Federal prosecutors dismissed charges against Eithan Haim, MD, a Texas surgeon accused of illegally accessing and sharing private medical records related to gender-transition treatments for minors at Texas Children's Hospital.

5. Three TeamHealth-affiliated physician groups filed a lawsuit against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, alleging that the insurer breached its contract by improperly reducing reimbursements for emergency services.

6. UnitedHealthcare reached a settlement to resolve three proposed class action lawsuits alleging that the insurer wrongfully denied coverage for a specialized cancer treatment that plaintiffs claim is more effective but significantly more expensive than traditional radiation therapy.

7. Epic filed a reply memorandum urging the dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit brought against it by New York City-based Particle Health, a health data exchange startup.

8. A Minnesota federal judge gave preliminary approval to UnitedHealth's agreement to pay $69 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging the company prioritized its business relationship with Wells Fargo over concerns that its 401(k) plan contained low-performing target-date funds.

9. Morrison (Ill.) Community Hospital agreed to a $675,000 settlement over a 2023 cyberattack.

10. Cleveland-based University Hospitals will transfer the former UH Bedford (Ohio) Hospital site, along with more than 11 acres and buildings, to the city of Bedford and pay $2.1 million as part of a settlement stemming from the hospital's abrupt closure in 2022.