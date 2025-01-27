Epic continues to seek dismissal of antitrust lawsuit: 6 things to know

On Jan. 24, Epic filed a reply memorandum urging the dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit brought against it by New York City-based Particle Health, a health data exchange startup.

The case, being reviewed by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, centers on allegations that Epic engaged in anticompetitive behavior, harming Particle Health's business.

Here are six things to know about the case and the reply memorandum:

The allegations: Particle Health has accused Epic of creating an unfair competitive environment by allegedly interfering with its ability to connect customers with patient health records. The lawsuit claims that Epic's actions prevented Particle's customers from accessing health records through the Carequality network — a national health information exchange framework.



Claims of harm: Particle argues that Epic's behavior violates antitrust laws, alleging monopolistic practices, tortious interference, defamation, and trade libel. The company claims its business has been significantly harmed by Epic's actions.



Epic's response: Epic strongly denies the allegations, calling them baseless and labeling the lawsuit as a "retributive attack." The company asserts that its actions were taken to protect patient privacy and ensure compliance with healthcare regulations, including HIPAA.



Rationale for Epic's actions: In its filing, Epic emphasized that it temporarily paused connections for certain Particle customers after discovering potential misuse of health record requests. Epic claims these customers falsely cited treatment purposes to access patient data, which Epic believes could undermine trust in the Carequality network.



Lack of evidence, Epic says: Epic maintains that its actions were driven by concerns about protecting sensitive health information. The company also argues that Particle's claims of tortious interference, defamation, and trade libel lack sufficient evidence.



Court motion: Epic is asking the court to dismiss the case in its entirety, asserting that Particle's claims are legally insufficient. The company argues that Particle has not adequately demonstrated harm to competition or provided proof of malicious intent behind Epic's actions."

"Particle Health is confident in the strength of the case and that claims will survive the motion," a spokesperson for Particle Health told Becker's.

The company said in the meantime, it is continuing to pursue a federal information blocking complaint against Epic.





