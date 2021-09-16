The 10 best cities for lab real estate

Demand in the lab real estate market is driven partially by pharmaceutical sales, which are predicted to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.4 percent through 2026, according to a Sept. 15 report by Chicago-based commercial real estate firm JLL.

JLL's 2021 Life Sciences Real Estate Outlook report, which identifies trends in the medical lab real estate industry, features weighted scores given to cities based on market opportunity relative to talent, industry depth, innovation and lab real estate dynamics.

Here are the 10 most desirable communities for lab real estate: