Where CIOs are spending on AI

The vast majority of IT executives are at least planning to adopt artificial intelligence, with 4 in 10 implementing an "AI-first" strategy where the technology is considered for every new use case, a June 13 report found.

Here are the single biggest AI-related cost lines in organizations' IT budgets, according to the survey of 1,500 CIOs and IT decision-makers across the globe conducted by independent market research firm Vanson Bourne and commissioned by cloud company Pure Storage:

1. Infrastructure costs: 36%

2. Attracting and recruiting the required talent: 23%

3. Data management due to data growth: 22%

4. Initial and ongoing training of staff: 19%