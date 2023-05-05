What is Ascension investing in? 31 health IT companies in its portfolio

Noah Schwartz -

St. Louis-based Ascension is one of the largest healthcare systems in the country and has a sizable investment arm, Ascension Ventures.

Here are the 31 health IT companies in its portfolio:

 

  1. Academic Partnerships
  2. Advanced Practice Strategies
  3. Aethon
  4. AliphCom
  5. AristaMD
  6. Atigeo
  7. BioImagene
  8. Cedar Gate Technologies 
  9. Cofactor Genomics
  10. Elation
  11. Emageon
  12. Get Well
  13. HealthMyne
  14. Ingenious Med
  15. Intelligent Medical Objects
  16. MedVentive
  17. Millenium
  18. NextSense
  19. Novasys Medical
  20. Olive
  21. Omnicell
  22. Owl
  23. Phreesia
  24. Quantros
  25. Radianse
  26. Reputation
  27. Syapse
  28. Visitpay
  29. Vivify Health
  30. Voalte
  31. Zipnosis

