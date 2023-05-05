What is Ascension investing in? 31 health IT companies in its portfolio

St. Louis-based Ascension is one of the largest healthcare systems in the country and has a sizable investment arm, Ascension Ventures.
Here are the 31 health IT companies in its portfolio:
- Academic Partnerships
- Advanced Practice Strategies
- Aethon
- AliphCom
- AristaMD
- Atigeo
- BioImagene
- Cedar Gate Technologies
- Cofactor Genomics
- Elation
- Emageon
- Get Well
- HealthMyne
- Ingenious Med
- Intelligent Medical Objects
- MedVentive
- Millenium
- NextSense
- Novasys Medical
- Olive
- Omnicell
- Owl
- Phreesia
- Quantros
- Radianse
- Reputation
- Syapse
- Visitpay
- Vivify Health
- Voalte
- Zipnosis