Virginia health system adopts ambient AI for 750-plus providers

A Virginia health system plans to launch a generative AI-powered clinical documentation tool from Abridge to more than 750 providers.

Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health said it intends to implement the technology enterprisewide after a two-month pilot led to a 61% reduction in cognitive load for clinicians who used the platform and 55% fewer providers reporting burnout. The smartphone app ambiently records patient encounters then drafts a note for the EHR.

"We found that the platform delivered on our bottom line while allowing our clinicians to develop deeper relationships with their patients and provide better care," said Charles Frazier, MD, senior vice president and chief medical information and innovation officer at Riverside Health, in an Oct. 10 statement.

The health system plans to use the Epic-integrated tool for a variety of specialties and departments, including inpatient, emergency care and physical therapy. Abridge's other health system clients include Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Pittsburgh-based UPMC and Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.