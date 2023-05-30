Value-based healthcare platform raises $45M

Carrum Health, a value-based care platform, raised $45 million in an oversubscribed series B financing round.

The company helps self-funded employers reduce spending on costly care conditions, including cancer, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular and bariatric care, according to a May 30 Carrum news release.

Omers Growth Equity led the financing round.

"Carrum Health firmly believes that the path to reducing healthcare costs starts with delivering higher quality care," Carrum Health CEO Sach Jain said in the release. "Our center of excellence solution is proven to deliver significant savings on healthcare spend and generate measurable cost savings within the first year of deployment. In a time when employers are looking to consolidate benefits, we've seen 100 percent year-over-year growth in new customers and zero churn of existing customers."