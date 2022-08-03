TidalHealth using AI to reduce physician burnout

Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth is collaborating with artificial intelligence company Regard to reduce clinician burnout within its ranks.

The health system is integrating Regard's algorithm software into its EHR to scan patient records for missed diagnoses among approximately 50 common medical conditions.

"Providers need to focus on the patient and not the technology. When we bring technology like this forward, we can have a real impact on provider happiness," said Mark Weisman, MD, CIO and chief medical information officer of TidalHealth, in an Aug. 2 Regard news release.

Regard works with 15 hospitals and counts several current and former hospital executives as advisers. The company said its technology has reduced physicians' note-taking time and reported burnout.

"Physicians are overwhelmed with administrative burdens when their focus should be providing high-quality patient care," stated Regard co-founder and CEO Eli Ben-Joseph. "We're excited to help support TidalHealth as they look to empower their network of practitioners and build the future of medicine."