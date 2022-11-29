The effect of AI on medical imaging: 3 updates

Artificial intelligence has had a massive effect on the medical imaging industry. While radiologists have not been replaced by the algorithm, they are learning to adopt these new tools at scale, and it is changing the way imaging is done. VentureBeat reported on three recent AI imaging updates Nov. 28.
The three updates:
- Tech company Nvidia released a tool called Monai, which is designed to help integrate AI models into clinical workflows.
- Large tech disruptors, such as Google Cloud and Amazon, moving into medical imaging technology allows different hospitals to share research and enlarges the scale of AI in medical imaging.
- Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University researchers have created a dataset of more than 40 hospitals to improve the diversity of data that AI imaging tools are trained on.