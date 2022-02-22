The 92 systems with CMS-approved 'hospital-at-home' programs

Hospitals are benefiting from "hospital-at-home" programs, which are designed to improve patients' outcomes and experiences, reduce hospitalizations and increase hospital capacity. Although questions remain about the model's long-term Medicare coverage, hospitals are steadily launching such programs.

Here are the 92 health systems with CMS-approved hospital-at-home programs, compiled from CMS data last updated Feb. 15 and ordered by each system's approval date:

  1. Mount Sinai (New York City)

  2. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

  3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

  4. UnityPoint (West Des Moines, Iowa)

  5. University of Utah Health and Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City)

  6. Presbyterian Health Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

  7. Mercy (St. Louis)

  8. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)

  9. Prisma Health (Greenville, N.C.)

  10. Marshfield (Wis.) Medical Center

  11. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

  12. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)

  13. MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

  14. Adventist Health (Simi Valley, Calif.)

  15. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

  16. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)

  17. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.)

  18. Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)

  19. Cleveland Clinic

  20. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

  21. Norman (Okla.) Regional Hospital Authority

  22. Ascension (St. Louis)

  23. Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center Authority

  24. Catholic Health Services of Long Island (Rockville Centre, N.Y)

  25. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

  26. Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer, La.)

  27. St. Bernards Medical Center (Jonesboro, Ark.)

  28. Health First (Rockledge, Fla.)

  29. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

  30. Medical City Healthcare (Dallas)

  31. Geisinger Health (Danville, Pa.)

  32. Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck, N.J.)

  33. Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)

  34. Allina Health (Minneapolis)

  35. Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis)

  36. Wise Health System (Decatur, Texas)

  37. University of California San Diego

  38. WakeMed (Raleigh, N.C.)

  39. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

  40. Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.)

  41. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center

  42. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

  43. Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.)

  44. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

  45. UCI Health (Irvine, Calif.)

  46. Dignity Health (San Francisco)

  47. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

  48. University Health System (San Antonio)

  49. Sharp Healthcare (San Diego)

  50. United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton, N.Y.)

  51. Scotland Memorial Hospital (Laurinburg, N.C.)

  52. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

  53. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

  54. MetroHealth System (Cleveland)

  55. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

  56. University Hospitals Health System (Cleveland)

  57. Essentia Health Fargo (N.D.) Hospital

  58. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

  59. UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.)

  60. Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

  61. Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

  62. Parkland Hospital (Dallas)

  63. Scripps Health (San Diego)

  64. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

  65. Cooper University Hospital (Camden, N.J.)

  66. Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)

  67. Providence (Renton, Wash.)

  68. Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital (Cooperstown, N.Y.)

  69. Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay, Wis.)

  70. State University of New York Syracuse

  71. Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

  72. South Shore Health (Weymouth, Mass.)

  73. Integris Health (Oklahoma City)

  74. Redeemer Health (Meadowbrook, Pa.)

  75. Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.)

  76. Keralty Hospital (Miami)

  77. St. Joseph's Medical Center (Tacoma, Wash.)

  78. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

  79. JFK University Medical Center (Edison, N.J.)

  80. Blessing Health System (Quincy, Ill.)

  81. Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.)

  82. Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.)

  83. Kent Hospital (Warwick, R.I.)

  84. MyMichigan Health (Midland)

  85. Parkview Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

  86. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

  87. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)

  88. University of Chicago Medicine

  89. St. Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.)

  90. Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health

  91. Salem Medical Center (Mannington Township, N.J.)

  92. Wellspan Health (York, Pa.)

