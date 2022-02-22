The 92 systems with CMS-approved 'hospital-at-home' programs

Listen
Hospitals are benefiting from "hospital-at-home" programs, which are designed to improve patients' outcomes and experiences, reduce hospitalizations and increase hospital capacity. Although questions remain about the model's long-term Medicare coverage, hospitals are steadily launching such programs.
Here are the 92 health systems with CMS-approved hospital-at-home programs, compiled from CMS data last updated Feb. 15 and ordered by each system's approval date:
- Mount Sinai (New York City)
- Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
- Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
- UnityPoint (West Des Moines, Iowa)
- University of Utah Health and Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City)
- Presbyterian Health Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)
- Mercy (St. Louis)
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)
- Prisma Health (Greenville, N.C.)
- Marshfield (Wis.) Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
- ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)
- MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)
- Adventist Health (Simi Valley, Calif.)
- Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)
- Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh)
- OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.)
- Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)
- Cleveland Clinic
- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
- Norman (Okla.) Regional Hospital Authority
- Ascension (St. Louis)
- Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center Authority
- Catholic Health Services of Long Island (Rockville Centre, N.Y)
- Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer, La.)
- St. Bernards Medical Center (Jonesboro, Ark.)
- Health First (Rockledge, Fla.)
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)
- Medical City Healthcare (Dallas)
- Geisinger Health (Danville, Pa.)
- Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck, N.J.)
- Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)
- Allina Health (Minneapolis)
- Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis)
- Wise Health System (Decatur, Texas)
- University of California San Diego
- WakeMed (Raleigh, N.C.)
- HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)
- Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.)
- Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)
- Franciscan Health (Mishawaka, Ind.)
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
- UCI Health (Irvine, Calif.)
- Dignity Health (San Francisco)
- Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
- University Health System (San Antonio)
- Sharp Healthcare (San Diego)
- United Health Services Hospitals (Binghamton, N.Y.)
- Scotland Memorial Hospital (Laurinburg, N.C.)
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)
- MetroHealth System (Cleveland)
- UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
- University Hospitals Health System (Cleveland)
- Essentia Health Fargo (N.D.) Hospital
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health
- UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester, Mass.)
- Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
- Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
- Parkland Hospital (Dallas)
- Scripps Health (San Diego)
- ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)
- Cooper University Hospital (Camden, N.J.)
- Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)
- Providence (Renton, Wash.)
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital (Cooperstown, N.Y.)
- Bellin Memorial Hospital (Green Bay, Wis.)
- State University of New York Syracuse
- Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)
- South Shore Health (Weymouth, Mass.)
- Integris Health (Oklahoma City)
- Redeemer Health (Meadowbrook, Pa.)
- Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.)
- Keralty Hospital (Miami)
- St. Joseph's Medical Center (Tacoma, Wash.)
- Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)
- JFK University Medical Center (Edison, N.J.)
- Blessing Health System (Quincy, Ill.)
- Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.)
- Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.)
- Kent Hospital (Warwick, R.I.)
- MyMichigan Health (Midland)
- Parkview Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital
- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)
- University of Chicago Medicine
- St. Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.)
- Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health
- Salem Medical Center (Mannington Township, N.J.)
- Wellspan Health (York, Pa.)