Texas Health Resources launches acute-care-at-home program

Texas Health Resources has started an acute-care-at-home program for patients of the Arlington-based health system.

Texas Health Care at Home will focus on a subset of acutely ill patients who will be remotely monitored via a 24/7 virtual command center staffed by physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and care coordinators.

"Texas Health is embracing innovation and meeting consumers where and when they need us," Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay Berdan said in a Sept. 14 health system news release.

Eligible patients include those diagnosed with conditions such as heart failure, COPD and pneumonia. They will receive in-home visits for things like IV antibiotics or wound care.

The program will initially launch with emergency department patients at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth. This hospital-at-home model was developed by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"We are partnering with consumers to provide a lifetime of health and well-being, and that means thinking beyond traditional healthcare models," stated Kathi Cox, ambulatory and virtual channel COO for Texas Health Resources.