Texas Children's, Baylor College of Medicine COVID-19 vaccine tech secures emergency authorization in India

Naomi Diaz - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine's Corbevax, a protein sub-unit COVID-19 vaccine, has received emergency use authorization to launch in India.

The protein-based vaccine, after two Phase III clinical trials involving over 3,000 participants, was found to be safe, at least 90% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of the original coronavirus strain, and at least 80% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of the delta variant. 

The vaccine will be deployed in other underserved countries following India, according to a news release. 

 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars