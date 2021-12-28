Texas Children's, Baylor College of Medicine COVID-19 vaccine tech secures emergency authorization in India

Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine's Corbevax, a protein sub-unit COVID-19 vaccine, has received emergency use authorization to launch in India.

The protein-based vaccine, after two Phase III clinical trials involving over 3,000 participants, was found to be safe, at least 90% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of the original coronavirus strain, and at least 80% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of the delta variant.

The vaccine will be deployed in other underserved countries following India, according to a news release.