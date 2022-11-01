Temple Health using AI to reduce cost of care

Temple Health has partnered with artificial intelligence healthcare company Aidoc to integrate its platform into Temple's system in order to improve clinical efficiency and to reduce the overall costs of care.

The Aidoc AI Care Platform will be implemented across the Philadelphia-based health system's facilities in order to target the cardiovascular, neurosciences and radiology service lines with the aim of optimizing clinical operations, according to a Nov. 1 press release from Aidoc.

The platform will help identify which patients are in need of interventions, help communication across critical care teams, prioritize patients with urgent medical conditions and help shorten the length of hospital stays for patients.

"We believe these AI solutions, for both medical imaging and care coordination, will give our physicians the tools they need to streamline clinical processes," said Nick Barcellona, executive vice president and CFO of Temple Health.