Tampa General's venture arm aims to be a 'disrupter' in healthcare

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Tampa General Hospitals' venture arm, TGH InnoVentures, hosted a partners meeting showcasing the program's progress and offered a tour of the new facilities, Tampa Bay, Fla.-based Fox 13 reported Nov. 8.
Three details:
- "We have a new vision, and it's a bold vision, to be the safest and most innovative health system in the country — so a big part of that is innovation," said John Couris, CEO and president of the health system.
"It is a team of people by design to be disrupters. It is a team of people by design to invest in new programs and new services so we can accelerate the pace of change."
- Rachel Feinman, vice president of innovation at Tampa General, said the TGH InnoVentures hub houses several startups and provides office hours to entrepreneurs at those startups. Entrepreneurs are connected with leaders within the health system if the startup has the potential to solve problems within the system.
- The innovation hub was unveiled in November 2020. The venture arm directly invests in healthcare startups and is a lab for companies in the healthcare accelerator program. The venture arm also partners with Embarc Collective, an innovation hub that helps startups grow into scalable businesses. Embarc Collective has 50 early-stage startups that will be able to engage with TGH InnoVentures as a result of the partnership.