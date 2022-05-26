Takeaways from 5 recent health AI studies

Artificial intelligence holds lots of promise for the world of healthcare, from offering predictions of post-care implications to aiding in diagnosis of disorders. 

Here are five of the most recent advances in health AI as reported in Becker's :

  1. A new artificial intelligence tool is showing promise in accurately assessing the condition of people's stool and is doing so as accurately as gastroenterologists and even more so than patients. 

  2. A new deep learning artificial intelligence technology was found to predict sudden deaths from heart disease more accurately than standard tools.

  3. An artificial intelligence-based medical device shows promise in diagnosing cases of autism spectrum disorder in kids 18 months to 3 years old, using  data from parent and provider questionnaires and home videos.

  4. An AI model was found to reduce the cost and improve the accuracy of predicting acute traumatic coagulopathy in pre-hospital settings, as well as death rates in intensive-care patients and outpatient settings.

  5. An artificial intelligence platform was able to use EHR data to predict the prevalence of postoperative complications for patients to the same degree as physicians.

