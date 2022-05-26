Takeaways from 5 recent health AI studies

Artificial intelligence holds lots of promise for the world of healthcare, from offering predictions of post-care implications to aiding in diagnosis of disorders.
Here are five of the most recent advances in health AI as reported in Becker's :
- A new artificial intelligence tool is showing promise in accurately assessing the condition of people's stool and is doing so as accurately as gastroenterologists and even more so than patients.
- A new deep learning artificial intelligence technology was found to predict sudden deaths from heart disease more accurately than standard tools.
- An artificial intelligence-based medical device shows promise in diagnosing cases of autism spectrum disorder in kids 18 months to 3 years old, using data from parent and provider questionnaires and home videos.
- An AI model was found to reduce the cost and improve the accuracy of predicting acute traumatic coagulopathy in pre-hospital settings, as well as death rates in intensive-care patients and outpatient settings.
- An artificial intelligence platform was able to use EHR data to predict the prevalence of postoperative complications for patients to the same degree as physicians.