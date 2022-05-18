AI framework strikes balance between accuracy and cost, study finds

Giles Bruce -

Researchers have been testing an artificial intelligence model to diagnose diseases in situations where time and cost are of the essence.

A “cost-aware” AI framework can strike a balance between predictive performance and feature cost, according to a study published recently in Nature.

The framework substantially reduced the cost and improved the accuracy of predicting acute traumatic coagulopathy in pre-hospital settings, as well as death rates in intensive-care patients and outpatient settings, the April 7 study found.

