Stanford Medicine Children's Health expands innovation center

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine Children's Health is expanding its innovation center in a bid to offer more healthcare training for professionals and enhance care for young patients and pregnant women.

Stanford's 4,900-square-foot innovation center, called Simulation Innovation Center, offers space for nurses, physicians and social workers to practice in a realistic and risk-free environment, according to a June 5 news release from Stanford Medicine Children's Health.

The center features advanced technology, including high-fidelity mannequins, high-resolution simulation AV, and real-life equipment like mechanical ventilators. These tools, according to the press release, simulate a wide range of medical conditions and provide realistic feedback to users.