Stanford Medicine awarded $100K for AI tool that identifies heart attack risk

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine was awarded $100,000 for its artificial intelligence tool that can identify patients who are at risk of a heart attack.

Stanford's AI tool won the Hearst Health Prize, a competition that evaluates data science projects or programs that have been proven to improve health outcomes, according to a May 12 press release from Hearst Health.

The AI-based algorithm developed by Stanford Medicine searches patients' chest CT scans in their medical records to identify calcium deposits.

The algorithm was able to score the highest in the competition in the following categories: health impact, data science approach, operational sustainability, scalability, significance of problem and solution, and mitigation of bias.