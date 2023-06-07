Samsung taps new ambient intelligence partner for virtual care

Technology giant Samsung is partnering with ambient intelligence company Care.ai to bring healthcare-grade displays to providers using the Care.ai platform.

Through the partnership, Care.ai will combine its Smart Care Facility Platform with Samsung's healthcare displays. The Smart Care Facility Platform is designed to reduce clinicians' administrative tasks and help provide virtual care, according to a June 7 Care.ai news release.

"Our mission is to lead the era of Smart Care Facilities, where clinicians can work at the top of their licenses, whether they are bedside or virtual," Chakri Toleti, Care.ai's founder, said in the news release. "Our virtual nursing and clinician solutions are of the highest fidelity and our devices are easy to deploy so they must easily integrate and communicate with the displays, making Samsung an ideal partner."