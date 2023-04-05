Physicians should not be using ChatGPT to practice medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital physician says

Despite the hype around the technology, Marc Succi, MD, a physician at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, is warning physicians not to use ChatGPT to practice medicine, NPR reported April 5.

Dr. Succi said that the artificial intelligence-based tool could produce a correct diagnosis close to the level of a third- or fourth-year medical student. However, he warned that the tool could also fabricate sources.

"I would express considerable caution using this in a clinical scenario for any reason, at the current stage," Dr. Succi said.

The news comes after a Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medicine study found that ChatGPT provided correct information about breast cancer screening 88 percent of the time.