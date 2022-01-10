OSF innovation arm launches $100M digital health venture fund

Listen
OSF Ventures, the innovation investment arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, launched a $100 million fund to invest in digital health products and services.
Four details:
- The fund is the third and largest investment fund to be rolled out since OSF Ventures was established in 2016, according to a Jan. 10 news release.
- Investments will focus on digital health tools and tech-enabled healthcare services, including medical devices, diagnostics and therapeutics.
- The fund brings OSF Ventures' total assets under management to $250 million.
- OSF Ventures has made 26 direct investments as well as invested in three healthcare-focused venture capital funds.