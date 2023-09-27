NVIDIA helps launch healthcare AI startup

Big tech giant NVIDIA helped launch Invenio, a medtech company using artificial intelligence to allow clinicians to evaluate biopsies in the operating room, through an NVIDIA-sponsored program that helps startups evolve faster.

Through the startup support program, NVIDIA provided Invenio with AI platform guidance and interface using NVIDIA's graphics processing unit, according to a Sept. 27 NVIDIA news release. The NVIDIA Jetson-powered Invenio AI tool is used in Europe, while the company is looking to run a clinical trial before seeking FDA approval.

The company aims for its imaging system to allow clinicians to receive surgical biopsy results in three minutes, bypassing the pathology lab process, which could take weeks.

"This technology will help surgeons make intraoperative decisions when performing a biopsy or surgery," Chris Freudiger, chief technology officer of Invenio, said in the release. "They'll be able to rapidly evaluate whether the tissue sample contains cancerous cells, decide whether they need to take another tissue sample and, with the AI models Invenio is developing, potentially make a molecular diagnosis for personalized medical treatment within minutes."