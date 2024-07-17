Northwell, Instacart seal partnership

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is partnering with Instacart, a grocery technology company, to expand fresh food access for underserved communities.

In their joint initiative, Northwell Health will harness the capabilities of Instacart Health's tools to advance specialized initiatives addressing social factors influencing health outcomes. Among the initiatives are enhancing access to nutritious food and reliable transportation services, according to a July 17 news release from Instacart.

In its first initiative, Northwell will integrate Instacart Health tools into its "Center for Maternal Health Maternal Outcomes and Morbidity Collaborative." This program aims to enhance access to fresh, nutritious food for expectant mothers facing food insecurity. Of particular focus are Black and Brown communities experiencing historical disparities in maternal care, according to the release.