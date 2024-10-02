Mass General Brigham backs virtual dementia care startup

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham was among the investors in a $23 million funding round for a dementia telehealth startup.

Rippl plans to use the series A funding for a multistate expansion, according to an Oct. 2 statement. The company partners with the Alzheimer's Association to provide virtual care in Washington, Texas, Illinois and Missouri and intends to grow to several additional states over the next four years, including Arizona, California and Florida.

Besides Mass General Brigham Ventures, other investors included venture capital firms General Catalyst and GV (Google Ventures).

Rippl also partners with health systems on CMS' Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience Model, or GUIDE, alternative payment model, including Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Houston Methodist.