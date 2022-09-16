Kentucky health system uses workforce tech for hiring

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare is using a workforce technology to help with hiring and save on labor costs.

With the new internal clinical float pool from Hallmark Health Care Solutions, the health system has had a 98 percent job fill rate, savings on nurse wages, and an influx of new hires, the tech company said.

Betsy Coomer, BSN, RN, director of the Norton Clinical Agency, said in a Sept. 15 news release from the tech firm that the tool gives the health system a "direct line of sight" into available labor resources, including utilization and pay rates.

"The labor force made clear what our greatest opportunities were," Scott Watkins, vice president of operations at Norton Healthcare, said in the release. "To bring more clinical staff to the bedside without the high rate spread associated with external contracting, we needed flexible scheduling and greater rate control."