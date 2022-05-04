How 4 hospitals are using AI to improve patient care

Hospitals are using artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes, conduct research and improve patient care. Here are four artificial intelligence projects health systems' have recently created and deployed as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's AI division, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, is working to fill in the gaps in mechanisms, diagnostics, risk assessment and therapeutics of major human disease conditions using AI. The group is in its early stages but has already produced significant results surrounding the use of AI in predicting heart attacks and two life threatening heart conditions — hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and cardiac amyloidosis.



Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic signed a research agreement with South Korea-based AI company Vuno to co-develop precision oncology medicine tools.



A research team from Boston Children's Hospital created an AI model that can successfully predict the likelihood of a patient to miss appointments. The algorithm successfully predicted the incidence of no-show rates 83 percent of the time.



Cleveland Clinic and AI company PathAI entered into a five-year agreement to use AI to digitize pathology specimens and data. PathAI's deep convolutional neural networks tools will be applied at Cleveland Clinic to scan 1.5 million slides over the next five years.



