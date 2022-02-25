Former Jefferson Health CEO joins General Catalyst

Listen
Former Jefferson Health CEO Stephen Klasko, MD, on Feb. 25 joined venture capital firm General Catalyst as an executive-in-residence.
Four things to know:
- Dr. Klasko retired as CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and president of Thomas Jefferson University at the end of 2021.
- At General Catalyst, Dr. Klasko will facilitate opportunities for the company to develop and invest in products to make healthcare more effective and equitable.
- In 2020, Dr. Klasko co-wrote a book with General Catalyst managing director Hemant Taneja and tech journalist Kevin Maney. The book, titled UnHealthcare: A Manifesto for Health Assurance, detailed why healthcare is due for a revolution.
- General Catalyst was the most active investor in digital health in 2021, according to market intelligence firm CB Insights.