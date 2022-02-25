Former Jefferson Health CEO joins General Catalyst

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Former Jefferson Health CEO Stephen Klasko, MD, on Feb. 25 joined venture capital firm General Catalyst as an executive-in-residence.

Four things to know:

  1. Dr. Klasko retired as CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and president of Thomas Jefferson University at the end of 2021.

  2. At General Catalyst, Dr. Klasko will facilitate opportunities for the company to develop and invest in products to make healthcare more effective and equitable.

  3. In 2020, Dr. Klasko co-wrote a book with General Catalyst managing director Hemant Taneja and tech journalist Kevin Maney. The book, titled UnHealthcare: A Manifesto for Health Assurance, detailed why healthcare is due for a revolution.

  4. General Catalyst was the most active investor in digital health in 2021, according to market intelligence firm CB Insights.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars