Duke Health looks to innovate home care delivery

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is partnering with NTT Data, an IT service and consulting company, to create an advanced model for augmented home care delivery.

According to an Oct. 8 news release, this home-care model will use technologies, including a virtual assistant, automation and tools that help devices work together. It will also include remote patient monitoring, a patient app and portal.

"The solution will keep medical staff in direct contact with the patient to ensure a human is always in the loop while allowing patients to receive more of their care at home," the news release reads.

To initiate this new care model, Duke Health and NTT Data will work together to design a clinical trial. This trial will evaluate how patients interact with and benefit from the AI virtual assistant for teaching and providing technical support for remote monitoring devices.