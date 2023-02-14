Doximity rolls out ChatGPT integration for physicians

Digital platform Doximity has launched a beta version of a ChatGPT tool for physicians that aims to alleviate time spent on administrative tasks, Bloomberg reported Feb. 14.

In a Feb. 9 earnings call, Doximity cofounder and CEO Jeffrey Tangney said the tool is an integration that works with ChatGPT, and can be accessed, for free, via DocsGPT.com.

The tool will work by allowing physicians, who are Doximity members, to fax letters directly to insurers with Doximity's digital fax service and access a library of medical prompts where the AI-based tool can answer healthcare specific quesitons.

According to Doximity, the prompts available on the site are based on real-world feedback from the company's physician members.