Consumer uptake of gen AI in healthcare dips: Survey

Consumer uptake of generative AI for health purposes has declined over the past year, a June 6 report from Deloitte found.

The Deloitte Center for Health Solutions conducted a survey in March, engaging with more than 2,000 U.S. adults about their use of generative AI in healthcare. The findings suggest consumers are optimistic about the potential of generative AI to address critical healthcare challenges.

For example, Deloitte found that among consumers who have used generative AI for health purposes, 66% believe the technology holds promise in reducing extended wait times for appointments and lowering individual care costs. However, despite this optimism, the adoption of generative AI for health reasons among consumers has remained stagnant in the past year.

According to the survey, only 37% of consumers used generative AI for health purposes in 2024, compared to 40% in 2023. Deloitte found that one of the primary reasons for this decrease in adoption is a growing distrust in the information generated by AI tools.

In the 2024 survey, 30% of consumers cited "I don't trust the information" as their reason for not using generative AI for health and wellness purposes in 2024, up from 23% in 2023.

Moreover, compared to Deloitte's 2023 survey, distrust in generative AI-provided information has escalated across all age groups, with notable spikes observed among millennials and baby boomers. In 2024, 30% of millennials expressed distrust in the information, up from 21% in 2023. Similarly, the percentage of baby boomers expressing distrust surged to 32% in 2024, compared to 24% in 2023.