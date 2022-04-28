CommonSpirit, AdventHealth invest in behavioral health startup

Behavioral health startup Concert Health on April 27 closed a $42 million series B funding round.

The funding round was led by Define Ventures, according to a news release. Two health systems — Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth — participated in the round.



Concert Health integrates behavioral health clinicians into existing primary care, pediatrics and women's healthcare teams. This model can decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety, improve medication adherence and increase patient satisfaction, the company said in the release.

The company will use the funds to scale up its behavioral health services nationwide.

"Accessible behavioral health support is imperative to improving whole-person health, and Concert has been instrumental in helping us deliver this important service," Jeff Graff, AdventHealth's vice president of treasury and strategic investments, said in the release. "Through our work with Concert we have seen a significant increase in patient engagement with behavioral health, and we are excited to support Concert as they continue to scale their services with our clinicians around the country."