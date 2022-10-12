ChristianaCare spins out first biotech startup

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has spun out its first private biotech company aimed at using gene technology to develop clinically relevant oncologic therapeutics.

The company, CorriXR Therapeutics, will use CRISPR gene editing technology to develop oncology therapeutics for squamous cell carcinoma of the lung, according to an Oct. 11 press release.

The company will license technology from the Gene Editing Institute and work closely with scientific researchers and clinical oncologists at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute.

"We are excited to spin out CorriXR Therapeutics, which has an enormous opportunity to use the incredible power of gene editing to revolutionize patient care by delivering faster and more accurate diagnoses, targeting treatments and preventing genetic disorders," said Janice Nevin, MD, president and CEO of ChristianaCare.

The hospital's venture capital arm ChristianaCare Ventures and research institute Brookhaven Bio has invested $5 million in seed funding into the company.