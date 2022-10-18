Cedars-Sinai joins $31M investment for firm aiming to treat muscular dystrophy, cancer

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai joined a $31 million funding round for Vita Therapeutics, a company that uses genetics to develop new cellular therapies to treat muscular dystrophy and cancer.

The investment will be used to advance new treatments for limb-girdle and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, the company said. The series B funding round was led by Cambrian BioPharma. Vita Therapeutics has raised $66 million to date.

"The support from this strategic group of quality investors further validates Vita's cell therapy platform and our mission to bring transformative therapies that target the root cause of disease to patients with muscle disorders and cancers," Vita Therapeutics CEO Douglas Falk said in the Oct. 12 company news release.